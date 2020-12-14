Farmers on 9-Hour Hunger Strike; Several Delhi Borders Still Shut

As the agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 19 on Monday, 14 December, farmer union leaders began a hunger strike that will go on till 5 pm at various borders during the nationwide protest.
The hunger strike on Monday is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify their agitation.
The leaders also said that they will protest peacefully throughout the demonstration and not allow the Centre to derail their movement.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for talks.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with farmers protesting against the farm laws. He himself is doing so in response to a call given by the farmers protesting at the Singhu border near Delhi.
“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “In the end, farmers will definitely win,” he also said.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.
As Ghazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests, people are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter on Monday.
“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44,” the DTP further said.
As the 9-hour long fast by farmers began on Monday, they called it an “attempt to wake up the Centre”.
"The Centre is being stubborn about our demands. This is an attempt to wake them up," Balkaran Singh Brar, Working President, All India Kisan Sabha, Punjab said on Monday, according to ANI.
A small group of Jamia Millia Islamia students who reached the Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday afternoon to extend support to farmers were reportedly asked to leave by the protesters.
As the group of students, including 4 to 5 young women, reached the rally spot, the farmers lodged a protest over their presence. As the situation slightly tensed up, police intervened, according to IANS.
The students were asked to move out from the spot. After a brief conversation between the two sides, the students left for Delhi.
Denying reports of a rift among the farmers, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of BKU on Monday said, “There's no rift among farmers. Three leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction resigned because they were upset with their President Bhanu Pratap Singh, as to why he compromised.”
Earlier, several reports had said that the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) faction -- one of the key organisations leading the farmers' protest -- saw discord over the opening of the highway at the Chilla border.
Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secy, BKU on Monday said that 40 farmer leaders of the United Farmers Front will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am-5 pm. While 25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 will sit at Tikri border and 5 at UP border.
Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Sunday, 13 December, said the government will soon decide a date and call union leaders for the next round of talks. Earlier five rounds of talks with the farmers failed to yield results.
The sixth round of talks did not take place after farmer leaders rejected the government's draft proposal to amend certain provisions of the farm laws and declined to participate in the meeting.
The apex court on Wednesday, 16 December, will hear plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi. The plea mentions that the commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Published: 14 Dec 2020,08:22 AM IST