Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Name Recommended For Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Taranjit Singh Sandhu)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee in Karnataka on Saturday, 14 May, recommended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name for the state's Rajya Sabha polls. The decision was taken after the committee held a meeting on Saturday in Bengaluru.
Four other names were also recommended for the elections.
Meanwhile, for the Legislative Council polls, the committee has recommended the name of BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
The core committee meeting was attended by national leaders Arun Singh and CT Ravi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa were also present.
The MLC polls for which 20 names were recommended are expected to be held in June.
(With inputs from Nikhila Henry.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)