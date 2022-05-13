Explained: All You Need to Know About Karnataka's PSI Recruitment Scam

A recruitment examination was held in October 2021 for the appointment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI). This was attended by 54,041 candidates across 93 centres in Karnataka. While the results were announced in January 2022, a few students raised objections citing irregularities in the awarding of marks.

Soon, the matter reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

A week later, an OMR (Optical Mark Reading) answer-sheet of one Veeresh got leaked. As per the initial investigation, it was revealed that Veeresh had attended only 21 questions out of 130, but secured seventh rank in the examination. It was believed that Veeresh paid off someone to get his rank altered.

A series of probes, surrounding this incident, has unearthed a police recruitment scam, popularly called the PSI scam. The scam seems to have put the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government on the backfoot.

Here's what has happened so far.