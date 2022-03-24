Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be taking over as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second term.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/Altered by The Quint)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code in the hill-state on Thursday, 24 March.
"The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so," Dhami indicated.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
