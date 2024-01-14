'No Sole Authority': Details of Uddhav's Defeat Are in the (Lack of) Paperwork

In the verdict, Narwekar said: "'UBT faction' has submitted that the decision of the 'Pakshapramukh' is synonymous with the 'will of the political party' and thus if there is a rift in the leadership structure, the decision of the 'Pakshapramukh' constitutes the 'will of the political party' . This proposition is devoid of merit, and I do not find any substance to allow the same."

Explaining why Thackeray could not have removed Shinde from the party, the verdict said that the 'powers of the Shiv Sena Pramukh are not absolute and have to be exercised in consultation with the Rashtriya Karyakarini, the highest body of the party presided over by the president.

If one looks at the 'Disciplinary Action' section of the constitution, it states: "Shivsena Pramukh, in consultation with Rashtriya Karyakarini, shall decide the ultimate disciplinary action, against the members or office-bearer.The decision of the Shivsena Pramukh in this reagard shall be final and binding."