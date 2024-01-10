'Shinde's Shiv Sena Real, Uddhav Didn't Have Sole Authority': Speaker's Verdict

Narwekar also rejected disqualification petitions against MLAs of both sides, citing "no material evidence" produced by either sides for the same.

He also said that Bharat Gogawale was 'validly appointed' by the Shinde faction as the chief whip, thereby rejecting the appointment of Sunil Prabhu of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Here are more details of the verdict and the reactions following its announcement: