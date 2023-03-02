Another Saffron Sweep: How Tripura's Political Map Changed From 2018 to 2023

Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023 vs 2018
(Photo: The Quint)
As Counting Day comes to an end, the results for the Tripura Assembly elections are in. Here's a look at how the political map of the northeastern state has changed since the last Assembly elections in 2018.
Click on the interactive slider below to see how the BJP, CPM, Congress and others have fared this year compared to the last elections.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
This time around, too, BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) have secured a majority. The alliance has won 33 seats in 2023.
The Left-Congress alliance on the other hand has won 14 seats, while the TIPRA Motha Party has secured 13 seats.
In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, BJP had won 36 seats and its ally IPFT won eight seats, ending the 20-year rule of CPI(M) in the state. BJP leader Biplab Deb had taken charge as the chief minister of the state. Deb, however, was replaced by Manik Saha as the CM in 2022.
Voting for the 60 constituencies in the 2023 Tripura election took place in a single phase on 16 February.
In all, there were 259 candidates in the fray. This is slightly lower than the 297 candidates that were contesting in 2018.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 28,14,584 registered voters in Tripura, of which 14,15,233 are male voters and 13,99,289 are female voters. There are also 62 registered transgender voters.
Most exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2023 Tripura election.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)