BJP Storms Ahead in Tripura Elections 2023: Check Live Leads/Results Map Here
Interactive: Here's your one-stop live leads/results map for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Results: Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Tripura Assembly election results come in, here is a live interactive map that shows you how Tripura's new political map is shaping up.
Click on the map below to see how the BJP, CPM, Congress, TIPRA Motha and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Our team at The Quint is updating this map in real-time, so save this link and keep coming back to view the latest on the Tripura election results.
Alliances and Seat-Sharing in Tripura Elections 2023
The ruling BJP fielded its candidates in 55 Assembly seats and its ally IPFT had 5 candidates. The alliance is contesting in all 60 seats.
Similarly, the CPI (M) is fighting in 47 seats and the Congress is in the fray in 13 constituencies. Their coalition too is fighting in all 60 seats.
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is battling it out in 28 seats.
The newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) is contesting in 42 seats.
There are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.
The 2023 Tripura Assembly Election: Overview
Voting for the 60 constituencies in the 2023 Tripura election took place in a single phase on 16 February.
In all, there were 259 candidates in the fray, including 31 women. In 2018, the total number of candidates was 297.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 28,14,584 registered voters in Tripura, of which 14,15,233 are male voters and 13,99,289 are female voters. There are also 62 registered transgender voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 94,815 voters
20-29 years: 6,21,505 voters
30-39 years: 7,14,866 voters
40-59 years: 9,81,089 voters
60-79 years: 3,64,324 voters
In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, BJP had won 36 seats and its ally IPFT won eight seats, ending the 20-year rule of CPI(M) in the state. BJP leader Biplab Deb had taken charge as the chief minister of the state. Deb, however, was replaced by Manik Saha as the CM in 2022.
What Did the Exit Polls Say?
Most exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2023 Tripura election.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.