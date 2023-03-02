BJP Storms Ahead in Tripura Elections 2023: Check Live Leads/Results Map Here

Voting for the 60 constituencies in the 2023 Tripura election took place in a single phase on 16 February.



In all, there were 259 candidates in the fray, including 31 women. In 2018, the total number of candidates was 297.



According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 28,14,584 registered voters in Tripura, of which 14,15,233 are male voters and 13,99,289 are female voters. There are also 62 registered transgender voters.



Here is the age profile of the electorate:



18-19 years: 94,815 voters

20-29 years: 6,21,505 voters

30-39 years: 7,14,866 voters

40-59 years: 9,81,089 voters

60-79 years: 3,64,324 voters



In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, BJP had won 36 seats and its ally IPFT won eight seats, ending the 20-year rule of CPI(M) in the state. BJP leader Biplab Deb had taken charge as the chief minister of the state. Deb, however, was replaced by Manik Saha as the CM in 2022.