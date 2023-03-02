BJP Storms Ahead in Tripura Elections 2023: Check Live Leads/Results Map Here

Get all updates on Tripura Assembly election results on The Quint.
(Photo: the Quint)
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Results: Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Tripura Assembly election results come in, here is a live interactive map that shows you how Tripura's new political map is shaping up.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
The ruling BJP fielded its candidates in 55 Assembly seats and its ally IPFT had 5 candidates. The alliance is contesting in all 60 seats.
Similarly, the CPI (M) is fighting in 47 seats and the Congress is in the fray in 13 constituencies. Their coalition too is fighting in all 60 seats.
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is battling it out in 28 seats.
The newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) is contesting in 42 seats.
There are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.
Voting for the 60 constituencies in the 2023 Tripura election took place in a single phase on 16 February.
In all, there were 259 candidates in the fray, including 31 women. In 2018, the total number of candidates was 297.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 28,14,584 registered voters in Tripura, of which 14,15,233 are male voters and 13,99,289 are female voters. There are also 62 registered transgender voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 94,815 voters
20-29 years: 6,21,505 voters
30-39 years: 7,14,866 voters
40-59 years: 9,81,089 voters
60-79 years: 3,64,324 voters
In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, BJP had won 36 seats and its ally IPFT won eight seats, ending the 20-year rule of CPI(M) in the state. BJP leader Biplab Deb had taken charge as the chief minister of the state. Deb, however, was replaced by Manik Saha as the CM in 2022.
Most exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP in the 2023 Tripura election.
