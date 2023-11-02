'Personal & Unethical Questions': Mahua Moitra Walks Out of Ethics Panel Hearing

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and other Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee walked out of the hearing held in relation to the 'cash-for-query', on Thursday, 2 November.

Details: Moitra, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP Danish Ali accused the panel's chairperson of asking the TMC MP personal and unethical questions, reported news agency PTI.