TMC MP Mahua Moitra Expelled from Lok Sabha: What Did Ethics Panel Report Say?

"During the period of 1 January 2019 to 30 September 2023, Moitra had visited UAE on four occasions whereas her login credentials (Members Portal) had been operated from Dubai, UAE on 47 occasions."

"On these 4 dates, (7 November, 2021, 15 April 2022, 20 November, 2022 and 11 August, 2023, the login credentials were operated which go on to establish that some other unauthorized person did it."

It states that "since several of the documents (as listed in the reply of Ministry of Home Affairs) are not available in public domain, it leads to "possibility of leakage of such sensitive material which could be exploited by inimical elements of National Security."

Adding to this, it specifies that "transfer of login credentials to unauthorised elements could also provide an opportunity to such elements accessing the system and leading to potential hazards".

Darshan Hiranandani, son of Indian billionaire businessman Niranjan Hiranandani has residency rights in UAE and close relatives who are foreign nationals. "This again, creates a risk of leakage of sensitive material," they stated.

Although the Committee also acknowledged that sometimes Lok Sabha members share login details with their Personal Assistants.

However, as per the terms and conditions under NIC (National Informatics Centre) users are supposed to keep the official user ID and password a secret and change the password once in every 3 months.

Another notable point: the Committee alleges that "approximately 50 questions Moitra asked out of 61, were related to the intent of protecting business interests of Darshan and his Company."