'Will Keep Fighting BJP': Mahua Moitra Expelled From LS in Cash-for-Query Case

Following a heated debate on the 'cash-for-query case' against Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP was expelled from the Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla on Friday, 8 December.

The expulsion came after the tabling of a report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that recommended Moitra's expulsion to Speaker Birla. The motion to expel her was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP and Ethics Committee Chairperson Vinod Sonkar. Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lower House as the motion to expel Moitra was adopted through a voice vote.