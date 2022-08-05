3rd Anniversary of Article 370 Removal: J&K Parties Slam Centre, Seek Rollback

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress staged protests on Friday, 5 August, to mark the third anniversary of the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reiterated their resolve to fight for its restoration.

The National Conference held a meeting on the occasion and pinned all its hopes on the Supreme Court reversing the decisions taken by the Centre on this day three years ago.

Life was normal across Kashmir on Friday with markets, schools and other establishments remaining open. "Paying no heed to Bandh Call, all shops are open and it is absolutely normal in Srinagar District. These visuals are from Lal Chowk area," Srinagar Police tweeted alongside a 13-second video of Lal Chowk showing scenes of normalcy.