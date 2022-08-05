‘Finance Minister a Mouthpiece, RSS Controlling India’: Rahul Gandhi Tells Media

With Congress holding a nationwide protest against various issues including unemployment, inflation, and price rise, party leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Friday, 5 August, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

Gandhi said that there is an "onset of dictatorship in India" and that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now controlling "all independent institutions in the country."

Meanwhile, several Congress party workers were detained amid demonstrations as Section 144 was imposed in the whole of New Delhi.