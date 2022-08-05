‘Finance Minister a Mouthpiece, RSS Controlling India’: Rahul Gandhi Tells Media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, 5 August.
(Photo: PTI)
With Congress holding a nationwide protest against various issues including unemployment, inflation, and price rise, party leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Friday, 5 August, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.
Gandhi said that there is an "onset of dictatorship in India" and that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is now controlling "all independent institutions in the country."
Meanwhile, several Congress party workers were detained amid demonstrations as Section 144 was imposed in the whole of New Delhi.
Gandhi started his address by asking, "How are you enjoying the onset of dictatorship in India?” He added, "There is no democracy in India, there is a dictatorship in India by four people."
He said, "We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested, and beaten up."
On being asked why the government is not being pressurised over several issues, Gandhi stated, "The Opposition in a democracy fights on the basis of instistutions – legal, judicial, electoral structure and the media. All those institutions, however, are giving their support to the ruling government. This is because the government has placed their workers in each institution."
He further stated, "All institutions are under the control of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The whole government infrastructure is with the ruling party."
“I believe the more I speak up on issues about inflation, communal harmony, the more I will be attacked. I get great joy when political opponents attack me, because then I get to learn. Anyone who speaks against the government bears the weight of all the central investigation agencies…democracy is now a memory in India,” Gandhi said.
