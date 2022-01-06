Telangana HC Grants Bail to State BJP Chief Sanjay, Political Slugfest Continues

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, 5 January, granted bail to BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay who was arrested three days ago for staging a protest defying COVID-19 norms.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, 5 January, granted bail to BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay who was arrested three days ago for defying COVID-19 norms while staging a protest.
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Sanjay on personal surety. The high court set aside the orders of a Karimnagar court, which had sent the MP to judicial custody for 14 days.
Sanjay was arrested on the night of 2 January in Karimnagar, when he was staging a protest against a government order relating to transfer of government employees and teachers. Police foiled the protest for defying curbs in view of the COVID-19 situation.
Reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s bail, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, thanked the court for serving justice. “They were acting as if a gangster had been caught. A mockery of democracy is happening. Bandi Sanjay was booked on false cases but today he has got justice. The police are acting on the orders of the government and they should know there is a law of state and not colonial rule. There is a law of the land.”
Reacting to the developments, Dr K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha National President termed it a slap on the face of the TRS government. “The HC has squashed the case and struck down Section 333 that was slapped against Bandi Sanjay saying it doesn’t apply. The CM should take responsibility for what the court has observed and should resign.”
The OBC Morcha national president added that CM KCR was having sleepless nights witnessing the BJP strengthening in the state.
Slamming the chief minister, Laxman said, “You are arresting people in the name of defying COVID-19 rules, but you can carry out meetings and public meetings. You allow New Year parties and permit pubs and bars and allow people to gather in large numbers. Large number of people gathered for the flyover inauguration at Shaikpet. Without masks and physical distancing TRS can carry out meetings, because no corona. In support of farmers you carry out rallies in districts. But when rules are followed by an MP and he protests in his jurisdiction then it becomes an issue.”
Addressing the media, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao slammed PM Modi, the BJP and JP Nadda and called his comments cheap and heinous.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)