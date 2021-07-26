Telangana's Ramappa Temple Gets World Heritage Site Tag: How Does UESCO Select?

Telangana's Rudreswara Temple – also known as the Ramappa Temple – has been selected as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision was taken on Sunday, 25 July, at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee.

Six Indian sites – including the temples of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, the Ganga ghats in Varanasi, and the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh – have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites, the Ministry of Culture, announced earlier in July.

What is the World Heritage Site tag? How is a particular site decided? Here's all you need to know.