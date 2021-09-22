'Encounter' Killings: Why Does Telangana Celebrate Death and Call It Justice?

The answer to this goes back to the 1970s. The death of persons accused of crimes have been celebrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which were one state till 2014, for over 50 years. And extra-judicial killings are celebrated with even more fervour.

To understand this, rewind to the Srikakulam Peasant Uprisings, that took place in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 1968 and 1971. Extra-judicial killings or ‘encounter killings’ as then Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao called them, were widely used to suppress the armed rebels. ‘Encounter killings’ meant that an accused was killed during an encounter with the police.

Through the 1970s, encounter killings were used to suppress the People’s War Group...the pre-cursor to the present-day Maoists.

After a lull in the 80s, in the 1990s, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Naxal outfits in Andhra were again targeted by ‘encounter killings’. The frequency of such killings went down when Naidu himself was targeted by a Naxal attack in 2003.

But by then, the word ‘encountered’ had entered the Telugu dictionary.

People simply prefer to say — He was ‘encountered’ – instead of saying ‘He was killed in a police encounter’.

Since the mid-2000s, Maoist presence in Telangana has gone down drastically. But, encounter killings continue. Just the targets have changed. Now, mostly people accused of violent crimes, especially rapes and other attacks on women, are ‘encountered’. And a lot of people in the state cheer these encounters, as such killings have been ‘normalised’ over the years.