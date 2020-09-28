Tejasvi Surya Calls Bengaluru Terror Hub, Opposition Lashes Out

Bengaluru MP and newly-appointed president of the BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya has come under harsh criticism after his remark on Sunday, 27 September, in which he said that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities. While the Opposition has been castigating him for his remarks, objecting to the projection of Bengaluru as a terror hub, the Congress has reportedly also called for his sacking by the BJP.

Epicentre of Terror Activities: Surya

"In last few years, Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, has become epicentre of terror activities. It has been proved through many arrests and sleeper terror cells busted by the investigative agency in the city," Surya, who represents Bengaluru South in Lok Sabha, told reporters, according to NDTV.

He further went on to say, “It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence in August have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities.” Surya also added that he had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent, fully functional unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru, The News Minute reported.

Opposition Slams Surya, Yediyurappa Defends Him

According to NDTV, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar called for Surya’s sacking by the BJP, saying, “He is killing Bengaluru. It is a shame for the BJP”. KPCC president DK Shivakumar took to Twitter to lash out at Surya for his comments, questioning, “Which investor will come to Bengaluru & Karnataka?”

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy tweeted that she had taken offence at Surya’s statement.

Srivatsa YB, national campaign in-charge for Indian Youth Congress, tweeted that Surya’s remark did a “huge injustice” to Bengaluru and was tarnishing the city’s image.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has defended Surya’s remark saying that the MP simply meant that terror activities in Bengaluru have seen an increase of late, The News Minute reported. “This is what he meant. Nowadays, in Bengaluru, terror activities are increasing day by day. That's why this (NIA unit) will be helpful to us,” Yediyurappa said, according to the report. (With inputs from NDTV and The News Minute.)