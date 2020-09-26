BJP Reshuffle: Ram Madhav Replaced, Tejasvi Surya Heads Youth Wing

BJP has replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces.

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, 26 September, announced a new team of the party's national office-bearers, replacing some key names and appointing Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya as the president of the party's youth wing.

The national vice presidents of the party include Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Mukul Roy, Baijayant Jay Panda, among others.

The party has replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces, reported news agency PTI. The eight-member team of national general secretaries now includes Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwari, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia, besides BL Santosh as national general secretary (organisation).

Tejasvi Surya will be replacing Poonam Mahajan as the Yuva Morcha president.