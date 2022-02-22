TN Urban Polls: Transgender Candidate From DMK Ganga Nayak Wins Seat in Vellore

A transgender candidate from DMK wins seat in Vellore in Tamil Nadu Assembly urban polls.
In a big win for the transgender community, Ganga Nayak, a transgender candidate, has won a seat in the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls from Vellore. Counting was still underway in several wards across districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 22 February.
On Tuesday, as the results came in, Ganga was declared the winning candidate in ward 37 in the Vellore municipal corporation. She is a Vellore-based social worker and serves as the secretary of the South India Transgender Association.
The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a span of 11 years, to fill 12,838 seats in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. However, this time around, it wasn’t just the DMK which announced transgender candidates for the polls. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) too fielded transgender candidates.
A total of 15 trans persons have contested the urban local body polls this year, many of whom stood as independents.
The AIADMK nominated Jayadevi, a transgender candidate to contest from ward 112 in the Teynampet zone of the Chennai corporation. Jayadevi has been an AIADMK member for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the BJP announced trans candidate Rajamma from ward 76 of the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone in the Chennai Corporation.
In 2021, the DMK nominated transgender candidate Riya for the rural local body polls from Namakkal district. The 30-year-old won from ward 2 in Karuveppamppati near Tiruchengode town in Namakkal. She won by a margin of 950 votes, becoming the first trans candidate to win in the rural local body polls in the state. She was later elected Panchayat Union Councillor.
Local body representation is the first step, but Grace prays that parties don’t stop with this. “There should be trans representation in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha. We want our people to become MLAs and MPs. Right now, trans rights are not given much attention as the political circles are dominated by cis people,” Grace explains.
(Published in special arrangement with The News Minute.)