TN Urban Polls: Transgender Candidate From DMK Ganga Nayak Wins Seat in Vellore

The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a span of 11 years, to fill 12,838 seats in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. However, this time around, it wasn’t just the DMK which announced transgender candidates for the polls. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) too fielded transgender candidates.

A total of 15 trans persons have contested the urban local body polls this year, many of whom stood as independents.

The AIADMK nominated Jayadevi, a transgender candidate to contest from ward 112 in the Teynampet zone of the Chennai corporation. Jayadevi has been an AIADMK member for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the BJP announced trans candidate Rajamma from ward 76 of the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone in the Chennai Corporation.