'Anyone Who Uses a Gun Should Be Dealt With a Gun': Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi

(Photo: IANS)
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday, 31 July, hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan just months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.
Speaking at a session on 'Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security' in Kerala's Kochi, he also reiterated that India has "zero tolerance to violence." Further, while talking about the situation in Kashmir, he said, "Anyone who uses gun should be dealt with a gun."
"Do we have Sathrubodh? Is Pakistan a friend or an enemy? That has to be clear. If you try to be in between, you have confusion," he further said.
The surgical strike in Pakistan's Balakot was a befitting reply to Pakistan for carrying out Pulwama attack, Ravi said, adding, "The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the price for it."
India's internal security, he said, was better today that it was during Manmohan Singh's regime.
Further, the governor of Tamil Nadu said that there has been a sharp decline in the instances of violence that are a cause of concern for the national security. The killing of terrorists has been made possible not just because of our system that has seen a dramatic development, but mostly because of the fact that people have chosen to reject terrorists and are cooperating with the system to normalise the situation, he said.
Speaking about the situation in Kashmir, the governor stated that the country has shown no tolerance to violence in the region.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, they have killed thousands of people and then Yasin Malik, a JKLF man will come to Delhi and he will shake hands with the Prime Minister. Hurriyat was the brain behind leading this. In the northeast, people killed hundreds of people and then we started talking to them and asked them to stop the violence," he added.
(With inputs from ANI.)