'JP Nadda Go Back’: BJP Prez Faces Protest in Patna Uni, Students Lathicharged

JP Nadda surrounded by protesting students.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, who is in Bihar’s capital Patna, to kick-start the executive meeting of the BJP Sanyukt Morcha, scheduled to be held on 30 July and 31 July, faced protests and slogans by students of Bihar’s Patna University when he reached there after his roadshow.
Students on Saturday protested against JP Nadda by showing black flags and raising slogans of “JP Nadda go back." Students protested against the BJP president over the demand to convert Patna University into a central university. Seeing the uproar, the police lathicharged the students.
Members of All India Students Association (AISA) tried to stop JP Nadda's convoy, and some protesting students laid down in front of his car.
During a Patna University programme, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that, in view of the centenary celebrations of the university, he had put forward the demand to give Patna University the status of central university in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but said that his demand was rejected.
