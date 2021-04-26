TN Allows Sterlite Plant to Open for 4 Months for Oxygen Supply 

The main opposition, DMK, agreed that the plant can be granted temporary permission to function due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who was present at the meeting, said that a committee led by the district collector, superintendent of police and health officials should keep track of the production. The committee, she said, should also have representation of anti-Sterlite protesters, environmentalists and locals.

The DMK also wanted the oxygen to be given free of cost to the residents of the state.