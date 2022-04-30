Kerala Police Mull Cancelling Rape Accused Vijay Babu's Passport

While actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is facing rape charges registered by the Kerala police, has allegedly fled to Dubai, the probe authorities are mulling steps to see if his passport can be cancelled, to get his custody to interrogate him.

In a related development, the actors body AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes) in which Vijay Babu is an office bearer, is meeting in Kochi on Sunday to discuss the issue.

The police suspect that he is presently in the UAE.

According to Kochi Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, there was no laxity on the part of the probe team, which allowed him to escape. He also said that if required, they might even travel abroad to take him into custody.

"The complaint was received on 22 April and a case was registered. What he should do is to appear before the probe team. We have already served a notice at his house. A decision will be taken to see what can be done," said Nagaraju.

Meanwhile, the High Court after hearing his anticipatory bail plea on Friday, posted the case to be heard after the summer recess.

On Thursday, the police issued a lookout notice for the actor in connection with the rape case, which means if he lands at any port of entry in the country, he could be arrested.