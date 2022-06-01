Advocate Brijesh Kalappa Resigns From Congress, Says He's 'Lacking in Passion'

Senior leader and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa resigned from primary membership of the Congress on Wednesday. Kalappa, who joined the Congress in 1997, said that the decision stemmed from a "lack of energy and enthusiasm" towards the party.

"At the outset I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to you for the several opportunities you provided to me. If I am recognised as a familiar face in all parts of this extraordinarily large nation – it is indeed thanks to your patronage," said Kalappa's resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, shared on Facebook.