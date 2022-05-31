Former Congress Leader Hardik Patel To Join BJP on 2 June: Sources

Hardik Patel.
(Photo: Facebook/Hardik Patel)
Former Congress leader Hardik Patel will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 2 June, days after he quit the Congress party, sources told The Quint.
The Patidar leader quit the Congress on 18 May, days after claiming to be sidelined within the party and being excluded from important decisions.
Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."
He further said that top leadership of the party was more concerned about "messages in their phones" and were abroad when the party needed leadership.
After he resigned from the Congress, speculations were rife that Patel would be joining either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election this year.
However, on Sunday, 29 May, Patel took to Facebook and said: "Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state government to go into chaotic hands. The brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago and famous young artist Sidhu Moose Wala's death today are raising important questions."
"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to inflict pain on Punjab or to do something for the people," he added.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
