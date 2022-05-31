Former Congress Leader Hardik Patel To Join BJP on 2 June: Sources

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 2 June, days after he quit the Congress party, sources told The Quint.

The Patidar leader quit the Congress on 18 May, days after claiming to be sidelined within the party and being excluded from important decisions.

Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."

He further said that top leadership of the party was more concerned about "messages in their phones" and were abroad when the party needed leadership.