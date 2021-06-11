Prashant Kishor to Meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat Today?

After the West Bengal Assembly elections, poll strategist Prashant Kishor had stated that he will quit the space of political strategy. Now, as per a report by ABP News, Kishor is all set to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat on Friday evening. The report also states that SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, wants to make a web series on Prashant Kishor's life. Hence, the meeting has been fixed to take things forward, reported ABP News.

However, Kishor is reportedly yet to agree to the project.

On Friday, Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. It is being speculated that the opposition parties are once again trying to stitch together an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per a report by Times Now.

(With inputs from ABP News and Times Now)