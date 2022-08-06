BSP MP Acquitted in Rape Case by Varanasi Court 1 Year After Complainant's Death

“We won’t tell you the location but we have come here to fulfil what all of them have been trying to do for the last one and a half years,” the woman was heard saying in the video.

The woman also alleged that a number of police officers were trying to protect Rai.

In March, the complainant had filed a plea in the apex court, seeking transfer of the rape case from Allahabad to Delhi in order to secure a fair trial. She had also claimed that she faced a "threat to her life."