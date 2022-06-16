30-Year-Old Rapes, Injures Minor Girl in Delhi; DCW Urges Police to Take Action

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representation only.
(Trigger Warning: Description of injuries due to physical and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
'When will this country be safe for women?,' asked the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Thursday, 16 June after a 30-year-old man allegedly brutally raped an eight-year-old girl in Delhi's Badarpur area.
At present, the minor is under treatment at a hospital.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the DCW chairperson posted the notice and wrote in Hindi, "In Delhi, the limit of cruelty is crossed...The situation is bad. We are doing our best to help her. Notice has been issued to the police. But when will the perpetrators be punished severely? When will the country be safe for women?"
As per the DCW notice, the girl's mother said that she had gone outside her house for work, leaving her 8-year-old daughter behind.
Thereafter, the accused, who was a tenant in the same building, took away the girl and raped her.
Further, the commission asked the police to provide the aforementioned information by 12 pm on 20 June.