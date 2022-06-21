‘Stepping Aside for Greater Opposition Unity’: Yashwant Sinha Quits TMC

Former Union minister and ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) vice president on Tuesday, 21 June, announced that he is stepping aide from the party for a "greater opposition unity."
He said in a tweet, "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she (Mamata Banerjee) approves of the step."
(This article will be updated.)
