Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC Ahead of Bengal Polls

Sinha joined the party in the presence of senior leader, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Derek O' Brien and Subrata Mukherjee.

"The country is in a strange position. That's because the values we held in high regard, today those values are in danger. We are aware that democracy's strength lies in the institutions of democracy. Today all institutions have been weakened. I say it with regret that this includes the judiciary. That is why there's no one to question the will of the government," said Sinha after taking the party flag at the Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata.

"It seems like no one in our country is worried. Today the farmer who gives us food is sitting on the Delhi streets, but no one is worried about them. Education, health are all seeing bad days. But the government is not worried. The only aim of the ruling party is to win elections, wherever they happen. The party during Atal ji and the party now are very different. Atalji believed in consensus. Today's government believes in crushing," he further added.

Sinha also spoke about having worked with Banerjee. Party MP, Sudip Bandopadhyay, said that Sinha and Banerjee met at the latter's residence for 45 minutes before Sinha joined.

"Mamata Ji has always been a fighter and she is still a fighter. She offered to become a hostage when terrorist capture a plane and took it to Kandahar. She was ready to sacrifice her life in return for the lives of the hostages in the plane," he said.

He further added that the attack on Mamata was the tipping point which convinced him to join the TMC.