Lankan Official Claims PM Modi ‘Pressured’ Prez Rajapaksa To Award Deal to Adani

From left: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani.
A Sri Lankan official resigned on Monday, 13 June, after claiming that an energy project was awarded to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani after Prime Minister Narendra Modi put pressure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The official, named MMC Ferdinando, who is the chairman of the Ceylon Electric Board (CEB), put in his papers three days after telling a parliamentary panel that he was told by Rajapaksa that PM Modi was urging him to award a wind power project to the Adani Group.
This claim was later retracted by Ferdinando after President Rajapaksa denied it.
The Adani Group said that it was "disappointed" over the claims.
"Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared," a spokesperson from the group was reported as saying by NDTV.
He further added, "We are clearly disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. The fact is that the issue has already been addressed by and within the Sri Lankan government."
The letter says that the official was directed to "facilitate the Adani Green Energy to develop 500 MW wind and solar, renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn, as he has already agreed to invest substantial amount of FDI" in the country.
A video of Ferdinando's comments at the parliamentary panel's meeting has gone viral on social media.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Twitter, saying that "BJP's "cronyism has now crossed Palk Strait and moved into Sri Lanka".
"On 24 November, the President summoned me after a meeting and said that India's Prime Minister Modi is pressuring him to hand over the project to the Adani group. I said this matter doesn't concern me or the Ceylon electricity board and this consists of the board of investments," Ferdinando said while addressing the panel.
He added, "He insisted that I look into it. I then sent a letter that the President has instructed me and that the Finance Secretary should do the needful. I pointed out that this is a government-to-government deal."
However, Ferdinando withdrew the comments after President Rajapaksa took to Twitter to unequivocally deny the claims.
"Regarding a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity," the president had said on Twitter.
The country's Opposition parties slammed the government, accusing it of pushing the bill through Parliament quickly to provide massive energy deals to the Adani Group.
Adani had also tweeted pictures from his meeting with President Rajapaska in October last year.
