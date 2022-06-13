Lankan Official Claims PM Modi ‘Pressured’ Prez Rajapaksa To Award Deal to Adani

The Adani Group said that it was "disappointed" over the claims.

"Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared," a spokesperson from the group was reported as saying by NDTV.

He further added, "We are clearly disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. The fact is that the issue has already been addressed by and within the Sri Lankan government."

The letter says that the official was directed to "facilitate the Adani Green Energy to develop 500 MW wind and solar, renewable energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn, as he has already agreed to invest substantial amount of FDI" in the country.

A video of Ferdinando's comments at the parliamentary panel's meeting has gone viral on social media.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Twitter, saying that "BJP's "cronyism has now crossed Palk Strait and moved into Sri Lanka".