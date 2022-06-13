'We Have No Choice': Minister Says Sri Lanka Will Start Weekly Quota for Fuel

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: The Quint)
A senior member of the Sri Lankan government said on Sunday, 12 June, that the government will introduce a fuel rationing scheme from next month.
Kanchana Wijesekera, who is the Minister of Power and Energy, Member of Parliament for the Matara District, tweeted, "Fuel Update - Until we have uninterrupted power supply and steady fuel supply, fuel line management will be impossible. With the Financial restrictions, CPC imports fuel to manage for a week but some consumers collect Fuel for a month or more for their machinery n generators."
He also told reporters that 5,000 metric tonnes is the minimum amount of diesel required to run private generators that were being used due to the state-imposed power cuts.
Sri Lanka heavily relies on imports for fuel. Due to the sharp fall of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar and the spiking global prices of crude due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country is finding it extremely difficult to buy the necessary imports.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)