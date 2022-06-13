'We Have No Choice': Minister Says Sri Lanka Will Start Weekly Quota for Fuel

A senior member of the Sri Lankan government said on Sunday, 12 June, that the government will introduce a fuel rationing scheme from next month.

Kanchana Wijesekera, who is the Minister of Power and Energy, Member of Parliament for the Matara District, tweeted, "Fuel Update - Until we have uninterrupted power supply and steady fuel supply, fuel line management will be impossible. With the Financial restrictions, CPC imports fuel to manage for a week but some consumers collect Fuel for a month or more for their machinery n generators."