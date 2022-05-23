Gautam Adani, Jailed J&K Activist Khurram Parvez, Zelenskyy in TIME 100 List

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, also features on the list.
Updated:

TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2022.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, and Jammu and Kashmir activist Khurram Parvez are among the few prominent Indian names to feature in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people of 2022 which was released by the magazine on Monday, 23 May,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin also feature on the list.

‘He Is the Story and the Storyteller of Insurgency and Betrayal of Kashmiris'

Writing Parvez’s profile, journalist Rana Ayyub said, “He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human-rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region.”

Parvez, who serves as the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested in November last year.

Ayyub added:

"The arrest came almost a year after India revoked the special status given to Kashmir and detained hundreds who protested in the streets. It was not the first time that Parvez was forcibly silenced. The attacks against him speak volumes of the truth he represents at a time when the world’s largest democracy is being called out for its persecution of the more than 200 million Indian Muslims.”

“The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state. Khurram is the story and the storyteller of the insurgency and the betrayal of the people of Kashmir,” she added.

'A Champion of Women’s Rights'

Writing Nundy’s profile, Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, said, “Often the legal world is seen as an insular realm of stiff shirts and dry arguments. Karuna Nundy, however, is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably – and bravely – uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”

“She is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of antirape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape,” Guruswamy added.

She added, “Karuna also takes great pains to explain legal issues in a way that engages the media and public. She can discuss the law simply and deftly. By doing so she creates an accessible discourse about rights in a time when those rights are at risk.”

'Adani’s Journey May Have Only Just Begun'

On billionaire Gautam Adani, Debasish Roy Chowdhury, co-author of To Kill a Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism, wrote, “When Narendra Modi flew into New Delhi after being elected Prime Minister in 2014, he raised a few eyebrows landing in a private jet emblazoned with the word Adani, the eponymous business group from his home state Gujarat. Founder Gautam Adani’s career was about to take off.”

Roy Chowdhury added, “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire.”

“Critics attribute his meteoric rise to his proximity to Modi, whose government is apparently following a policy of creating “national champions,” like Adani, showering business enterprises with favours to help them become global leaders. Like many countries that have in the past created global conglomerates this way, India is also undergoing an unprecedented concentration of economic and political power that reinforce one another. If Modi symbolises the second, Adani is the poster boy of the first, as he competes with Warren Buffett to be the world’s fifth richest person. With Modi’s stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani’s journey may have only just begun,” he added.

See the Full List Here:

  1. Simu Liu

  2. Andrew Garfield

  3. Zoë Kravitz

  4. Sarah Jessica Parker

  5. Amanda Seyfried

  6. Quinta Brunson

  7. Pete Davidson

  8. Channing Tatum

  9. Nathan Chen

  10. Mila Kunis

  11. Jeremy Strong

  12. Faith Ringgold

  13. Ariana DeBose

  14. Jazmine Sullivan

  15. Michael R Jackson

  16. Zendaya

  17. Taika Waititi

  18. Miranda Lambert

  19. Derrick Palmer

  20. Chris Smalls

  21. Josh Wardle

  22. Michelle Zauner

  23. Demna

  24. Timnit Gebru

  25. Mike Cannon-Brookes

  26. Bela Bajaria

  27. Sevgil Musaieva

  28. Francis Kéré

  29. David Vélez

  30. Michael Schatz

  31. Karen Miga

  32. Evan Eichler

  33. Adam Phillippy

  34. Tim Cook

  35. Oprah Winfrey

  36. Christine Lagarde

  37. Michelle Yeoh

  38. Gautam Adani

  39. Kris Jenner

  40. Andy Jassy

  41. Sally Rooney

  42. Hwang Dong-hyuk

  43. Sam Bankman-Fried

  44. Megan Rapinoe

  45. Becky Sauerbrunn

  46. Alex Morgan

  47. Elizabeth Alexander

  48. David Zaslav

  49. Mia Mottley

  50. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

  51. Ketanji Brown Jackson

  52. Joe Rogan

  53. Xi Jinping

  54. Ursula von der Leyen

  55. Ron DeSantis

  56. Joe Biden

  57. Yoon Suk-yeol

  58. Vladimir Putin

  59. Olaf Scholz

  60. Samia Suluhu Hassan

  61. Kevin McCarthy

  62. Karuna Nundy

  63. Abiy Ahmed

  64. Kyrsten Sinema

  65. Gabriel Boric

  66. Khurram Parvez

  67. Letitia James

  68. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

  69. Lynn Fitch

  70. Umar Ata Bandial

  71. Sun Chunlan

  72. Mary J Blige

  73. Dmitry Muratov

  74. Issa Rae

  75. Keanu Reeves

  76. Adele

  77. Rafael Nadal

  78. Maya Lin

  79. Jon Batiste

  80. Nadine Smith

  81. Peng Shuai

  82. Hoda Khamosh

  83. Candace Parker

  84. Frances Haugen

  85. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

  86. Sônia Guajajara

  87. Stéphane Bancel

  88. Emily Oster

  89. Valérie Masson-Delmotte

  90. Panmao Zhai

  91. Eileen Gu

  92. Tulio de Oliveira

  93. Sikhulile Moyo

  94. Nan Goldin

  95. Mazen Darwish

  96. Anwar Al Bunni

  97. Emmett Schelling

  98. Cristina Villarreal Velásquez

  99. Ana Cristina González Vélez

  100. Gregory L Robinson

Published: 23 May 2022,06:51 PM IST
