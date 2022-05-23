Gautam Adani, Jailed J&K Activist Khurram Parvez, Zelenskyy in TIME 100 List

TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2022.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, and Jammu and Kashmir activist Khurram Parvez are among the few prominent Indian names to feature in TIME’s list of 100 most influential people of 2022 which was released by the magazine on Monday, 23 May,
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin also feature on the list.
Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, also features on the list.
Writing Parvez’s profile, journalist Rana Ayyub said, “He had to be silenced, for his was a voice that resounded around the globe for his fierce fight against human-rights violations and injustices in the Kashmir region.”
Parvez, who serves as the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested in November last year.
Ayyub added:
“The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state. Khurram is the story and the storyteller of the insurgency and the betrayal of the people of Kashmir,” she added.
Writing Nundy’s profile, Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, said, “Often the legal world is seen as an insular realm of stiff shirts and dry arguments. Karuna Nundy, however, is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably – and bravely – uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”
She added, “Karuna also takes great pains to explain legal issues in a way that engages the media and public. She can discuss the law simply and deftly. By doing so she creates an accessible discourse about rights in a time when those rights are at risk.”
On billionaire Gautam Adani, Debasish Roy Chowdhury, co-author of To Kill a Democracy: India’s Passage to Despotism, wrote, “When Narendra Modi flew into New Delhi after being elected Prime Minister in 2014, he raised a few eyebrows landing in a private jet emblazoned with the word Adani, the eponymous business group from his home state Gujarat. Founder Gautam Adani’s career was about to take off.”
“Critics attribute his meteoric rise to his proximity to Modi, whose government is apparently following a policy of creating “national champions,” like Adani, showering business enterprises with favours to help them become global leaders. Like many countries that have in the past created global conglomerates this way, India is also undergoing an unprecedented concentration of economic and political power that reinforce one another. If Modi symbolises the second, Adani is the poster boy of the first, as he competes with Warren Buffett to be the world’s fifth richest person. With Modi’s stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani’s journey may have only just begun,” he added.
