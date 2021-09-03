'Spit' Row: BJP Leader Takes Jibe at Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, He Hits Back

Starting a controversy, BJP General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday, 2 September, said that if her party workers "spit", the Congress-led Cabinet of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be "swept away" in the next state elections.

"We appeal to you to work with resolve, through your hard work BJP will come to power in 2023... When you turn back and spit, then, Bhupesh Baghel and his Cabinet will get swept away," Purandeswari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, during an address to BJP workers in Bastar.