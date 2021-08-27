Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: MLAs Arrive in Delhi; CM Baghel to Meet Rahul
The arrival of the MLAs marks their support for Baghel, who is involved in a feud with state minister TS Deo.
Amid speculations of internal friction within the Chhattisgarh Congress, a large number of the party's MLAs, including three state ministers, arrived in Delhi late on Thursday, 26 August, ahead of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
The party members met with Chhattisgarh Congress incharge PL Punia at his residence in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.
"We've been serving people of Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of CM Bhupesh Baghel. We will speak with the High Command about the situation here," Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.
The arrival of the MLAs in Delhi comes a day before Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel's meeting with former party president Rahul Gandhi, and can be understood as a gesture of support to Baghel, who is involved in a feud with the state's Health Minister TS Singh Deo.
Baghel and Deo had held a three hour-long meeting with Gandhi on Tuesday, to discuss the issue of rotating chief ministership in Chattisgarh, which would facilitate the assumption of Baghel's position by Deo, as the former has completed half of the tenure of five years.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Deo had hinted that a decision on the matter was pending. “If a person plays in a team then doesn’t he think about becoming the captain? Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it’s about his capabilities. The high command takes the decision,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
“He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed,” the health minister added, saying that “there is rivalry even among siblings.”
(With inputs from ANI)
