Rift in Chhattisgarh Cong? CM Baghel, Health Minister Deo Meet Rahul Gandhi

Rift in Chhattisgarh Congress? CM Baghel, Minister Singh Deo Meet Rahul Gandhi
(Photo Courtesy: PTI/Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
Amid reports of infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo are meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed both Baghel and Deo reaching the residence of Gandhi on Tuesday, 24 August.
The two state leaders are also scheduled to meet Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia.
According to news agency IANS, there have been several reports of differences between Baghel and Deo, with the latter lobbying hard for months to replace the former.
Deo has reportedly cited a deal for rotational chief ministership that was purportedly reached upon after the party won the Assembly elections in late 2018.
The purported row started after the Congress completed half of its five-year term in June.
Sources cited by NDTV have said that Deo will quit the government and possibly the party too if he's not given the top post.
After the Assembly elections, among the leading contenders for the post of CM were Baghel, Deo, Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu, with Baghel being chosen for the post after several rounds of meetings with the Congress leadership.
The trouble in the Chhattisgarh Congress comes soon after the crisis in the Punjab unit of the party, marked by the feud between CM Captain Amarinder Singh and newly-appointed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The Congress has seen infighting in other states in the recent past too – in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit saw the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government; and in Rajasthan, where the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot feud led the party to the brink of collapse.
(With inputs from IANS, NDTV and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined