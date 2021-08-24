Rift in Chhattisgarh Cong? CM Baghel, Health Minister Deo Meet Rahul Gandhi

Amid reports of infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo are meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed both Baghel and Deo reaching the residence of Gandhi on Tuesday, 24 August.

The two state leaders are also scheduled to meet Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia.

According to news agency IANS, there have been several reports of differences between Baghel and Deo, with the latter lobbying hard for months to replace the former.