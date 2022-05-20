SP Leader Azam Khan Walks Out of Jail Day After Getting Interim Bail

Azam Khan.
(File Photo: IANS)
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Sitapur district jail on Friday, 20 May, in a matter concerning Kotwali Police Station in Rampur.
This comes a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case. A Justice L Nageswara Rao headed bench invoked its special power under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief to Azam Khan. The SC said the interim bail would operate until the court decides on the application for regular bail.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
