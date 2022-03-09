Allahabad HC Grants Bail to SP's Azam Khan in Connection With Land Grab Case
Khan is facing charges of encroachment of land around Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he was the chancellor.
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 8 March, granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in connection with a land grab case, reported news agency ANI.
Khan is facing charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he was the chancellor.
A single-judge bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha granted bail to Khan, reported Hindustan Times.
Khan, who is presently, lodged in Sitapur Jail, will continue to remain in prison as judgments in two cases against him are reserved.
Senior politician and MP Azam Khan has been in jail since February 2020, with close to 100 FIRs lodged against him.
Azam Khan represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha and his wife is an MLA from the Rampur assembly seat.
The Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur Assembly seat while his son, Abdullah Azam, has been declared candidate from Suar seat of Rampur.
The Supreme Court had earlier turned down the plea by Azam Khan seeking interim bail for campaigning and asked him to move the Allahabad High Court.
The marathon Uttar Pradesh polls ended on Monday, 7 March. Counting will be held on 10 March.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
