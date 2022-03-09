Allahabad HC Grants Bail to SP's Azam Khan in Connection With Land Grab Case

Azam Khan represents Rampur in the Lok Sabha and his wife is an MLA from the Rampur assembly seat.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur Assembly seat while his son, Abdullah Azam, has been declared candidate from Suar seat of Rampur.

The Supreme Court had earlier turned down the plea by Azam Khan seeking interim bail for campaigning and asked him to move the Allahabad High Court.

The marathon Uttar Pradesh polls ended on Monday, 7 March. Counting will be held on 10 March.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)