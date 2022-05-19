SC Grants Interim Bail to SP Leader Azam Khan in Cheating Case

"Soon after Khan gets bail in one case, he is booked in another matter. This chain has been continuing to keep him behind bars," observed Justice Gavai.

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in deciding the bail application of Khan in the land grab case and had called it a "travesty of justice".

Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 5 May, reserved its verdict on the bail application.

Police had filed an FIR against Khan and others for allegedly grabbing property and misusing crores of public money. As per the FIR, following partition, 13.842 hectares of land belonging to a man named Imamuddin Qureshi was grabbed by Khan and his associates after recording it as enemy property. The land grab allegedly happened after Qureshi went to Pakistan.

The Supreme Court had in February this year turned down the plea by Azam Khan seeking interim bail for campaigning before the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to move the Allahabad High Court. The high court had granted him bail then but he was not released as he was booked in another case.

(With inputs from PTI and Firstpost.)