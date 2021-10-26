Congress 'Must Fight Diabolical Campaign of BJP/RSS Ideologically': Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 26 October, chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries at the party headquarters.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 26 October, chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries at the party headquarters and said that they must "fight the diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically."
"We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle," Gandhi said in her opening remarks at Tuesday's meeting.
She also reminded those present that this must happen while upholding and projecting the core Congress ideology.
"Our own history bears witness to the fact that if an organisation is to succeed against injustice and inequality, if it is to effectively champion the rights of the marginalised, it must become a widespread agitation down to the grassroots," Gandhi further said.
She also launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, saying that it has sought to erode India's institutions in order to evade accountability.
She went on to say that in light of this, the party must redouble their fight for those who are the "victims of this government’s worst excesses: our farmers and farm labourers, our youth fighting for jobs and opportunities, small and medium scale businesses, our brothers, our sisters with particular focus on the deprived."
Gandhi added that in order to make this promise truly meaningful, the party needs to become more representative of this cross-section of society.
The Congress president also spoke of the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, saying that Congress party workers and leaders in these states were gearing up to take on these battles.
"Our campaign must be founded upon concrete policies and programmes emanating from widespread discussions with all sections of society," she said.
