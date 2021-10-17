'Full-Time' Chief Says Sonia; Will Congress Rebels Challenge the Gandhis?

Sonia Gandhi’s assertion to the Congress Working Committee that she is a "full-time president" may have averted a showdown between family loyalists and a rebel group led by senior leaders dubbed G-23, but it in no way resolves the core issue troubling the party: the role and responsibilities of her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul is a mere MP from Wayanad after he threw in the towel as party president following the 2019 poll defeat. Priyanka is a general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.