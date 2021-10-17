'Full-Time' Chief Says Sonia; Will Congress Rebels Challenge the Gandhis?

Defensive play has always been Sonia Gandhi’s forte. And once again it worked for her. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
Sonia Gandhi’s assertion to the Congress Working Committee that she is a "full-time president" may have averted a showdown between family loyalists and a rebel group led by senior leaders dubbed G-23, but it in no way resolves the core issue troubling the party: the role and responsibilities of her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul is a mere MP from Wayanad after he threw in the towel as party president following the 2019 poll defeat. Priyanka is a general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh.
It was Priyanka who pushed to appoint Navjyot Sidhu as Punjab Congress president, leading to the messy resignation of Amarinder Singh as chief minister. And it was Rahul who anointed Charanjit Singh Channi as Amarinder Singh’s replacement in the hope that the Dalit Sikh card would give the Congress a boost in the upcoming polls.
And she backed the claim by listing her carefully choreographed interventions on current issues like the COVID pandemic and the farm protests.
``You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister, as have Dr Manmohan Singh ji and Rahul ji… I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well,’’ she insisted.
However, it was not what she said that matters. It was what she didn’t say that suggests the leadership crisis in the Congress is far from over even as a schedule was announced for party polls culminating in the election of a new president in September 2022.
She did not shed any light on the decision-making process in the party and was silent on the involvement of her children in it.
She certainly took the wind out of the sails of the G-23 and its silent supporters in the party.
As one senior leader confessed later, "We have utmost respect for Sonia Gandhi and have never questioned her. After all, we are the ones who elected her as president after Rahul resigned.’’
There was little left to say after Sonia Gandhi had finished her opening address.
Needless to say, no-one had the spunk to take her on and the meeting ended tamely.
The other puzzle is what role the family has in mind for Priyanka Vadra in the coming months leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
She was in Varanasi recently, flaunting Hindu symbols with an aplomb that matches that of Modi. She visited temples, sported the trikund (three lines of sandalwood paste on the forehead) and waved a sword at a rally, which she began with a prayer to Durga. She even announced that she was observing the nine-day Navratri fast.
There is little doubt that Sonia Gandhi has won this round for her family. By defending the manner in which the party is currently functioning, she has put a seal of approval on the moves and decisions of her children. Deal with it, she seemed to say.
For the G-23, the time for reckoning has come. Clearly, Sonia Gandhi has no intention of putting into motion their suggestion for collective responsibility in decision-making through the revival of a parliamentary board.
The Congress is likely to remain a family run concern.