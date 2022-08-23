BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Dies At 42 | What Causes Heart Attacks In The Young?

BJP leader and former Tiktok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack on the night of Monday, 22 August in Goa.

The 42-year-old Phogat was visiting Goa with some of her employees, when she complained of uneasiness and chest pain. She was taken to a hospital soon after.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar condoled Phogat's death in a twitter post. Just hours before her death, Sonali had tweeted a photo of her in Goa.