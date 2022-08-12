Son-in-Law of Gujarat Congress MLA Runs Over 6 People With His SUV, Case Filed

The son-in-law of a Congress MLA from Gujarat has been booked in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his SUV struck an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, killing six people.

The accident had occurred on Thursday evening, near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand with Tarapur. Ketan Padhiyar, the son-in-law of Congress MLA Punambhai Parmar, abandoned his car and ran away from the site after the incident, as per the police.

He was later caught by the police, and an FIR under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.