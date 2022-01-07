Punjab Govt Writes to MHA, Denies Breach in Security of PM Modi at Ferozepur

The Punjab government, in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has denied any breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his Punjab visit on 5 January, sources told The Quint.

In the letter, reportedly written by Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari on Thursday, 6 January, the MHA was apprised of a committee being formed by the state government to probe the matter, and was told that an FIR had been registered at Kuralgarh police station in Ferozepur district.

The Punjab government on Thursday had constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the matter.

However, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma "rejected" the committee, stating it was being heralded by the "ones who hatched the conspiracy."