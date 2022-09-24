Shashi Tharoor Collects Form To Run for Congress President; First Official Entry

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday, 24 September, collected a form to run for the post of president in the upcoming party elections. This makes Tharoor the first to officially throw his hat in the ring for the post, News agency ANI reported.

Tharoor's representative collected nomination papers for the party's presidential election from Madhusudan Mistry – the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) chairman.

In a request letter sent for his candidature, the Trivandrum MP requested five sets of nomination papers for the election.