Congress Prez Poll: Gehlot Meets Sonia, Tharoor Speaks to Mistry Over Nomination

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is preparing to contest the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential polls, met the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday, 21 September, and enquired about the nomination formalities.

Tharoor reached the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and spoke to Mistry at his office, a day before the Congress' central election authority is to issue the notification for the polls to elect the next Congress president.

When asked about his meeting with Tharoor, Mistry told PTI that he cleared his enquiry on the voters' list, election agent, and the filing of nomination.