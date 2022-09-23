Govt To Dump Tharoor as IT Panel Chair? A Look at the Flashpoints in His Tenure

According to a report by The Indian Express, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury marked his protest over Tharoor's removal as chair to Speaker Om Prakash Birla on Wednesday, 21 September. Chowdhury pointed out how it was "extremely unusual that the chairpersonship of a committee has been changed in the middle of the 17th Lok Sabha."

However, the government's alleged attempts to "move away from established conventions" by taking away the key position in the panel from the Opposition is not without context.