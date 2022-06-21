Shah, Nadda Meet Venkaiah Naidu Ahead of BJP Meeting on Presidential Candidate

M Venkaiah Naidu could be the NDA’s presidential pick.
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, 21 June, sparking conversations about the latter being considered by the party for the post of president.
The BJP on Friday, 17 June, had constituted a 14-member 'management team' with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat as its convener, who coordinates with all the state units and allies for the presidential elections.
Earlier, the party had authorised its president JP Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties to build a consensus on a presidential candidate.
The BJP, with a whopping 300-member presence in the Lok Sabha, has a clear advantage. The ruling party, with over 48 percent vote share in the electoral college, has an upper hand when it comes to picking the new president.
Should the BJP fail to reach a consensus, the party will gear up for an election, sources told NDTV.
The BJP, in 2017, had nominated Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu for the post, after which the latter became NDA's vice-presidential candidate.
The upcoming presidential elections will have 4,809 electors, comprising 4,033 members of Legislative Assemblies and 776 members of Parliament.
Of the MPs, 233 are Rajya Sabha members and 543 are from the Lok Sabha.
Further, no elector can subscribe, whether as proposer or as seconder, to more than one nomination paper in an election.
In case of a violation, the elector's signature will be invalidated on all nomination papers except the first one that is delivered.
