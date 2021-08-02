‘Their End Is Near’: Saamana After BJP Leader’s Remark on Shiv Sena Bhavan

Condemning the controversial statement reportedly made by BJP MLC Prasad Lad on demolishing the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shiv Sena said in its editorial Saamana on Monday, 2 August, said, “The end is near for the BJP in Maharashtra because of the way they are behaving.”

This comes a day after Maharshtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had said, “Nobody should speak the language of slapping us as we will give back such a tight slap that the other person will not be able to get back on his feet,” news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders got into damage-control mode after Lad’s comments.